Carlotto le apuntó a Morales: “Es un tirano”

La titular de Abuelas dijo que el gobernador de Jujuy “hace lo que quiere”.

Estela de Carlotto le apuntó al gobernador de Jujuy y candidato a vice de Larreta, Gerardo Morales. Entrevistado por Franco Torchia, la Presidenta de Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo habló de la compleja situación que se vive en esa provincia tras la aprobación de la nueva Constitución y de los piquetes constantes.

“Es una provincia que está sufriendo una situación muy parecida a lo que fue la dictadura cívico-militar, aunque no lo es obviamente. Hay que terminar con este vandalismo que hizo este hombre. Ahora está destruyendo su propia provincia”, lanzó Carlotto.

Y agregó: “Este hombre hace lo que quiere, reformó la Constitución de un día para el otro, más que un gobernador es un tirano”.

En las últimas hubo 12 detenciones en Jujuy por los incidentes del 20 de junio. Además, el presidente Alberto Fernández dispuso la intervención tras el apoyo de varios legisladores del peronismo jujeño a la reforma constitucional. Los interventores serán Aníbal Fernández y Gustavo Menéndez.