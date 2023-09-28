Carmen Barbieri estalló contra Yanina Latorre: “Sos estúpida, tarada”

La conductora y la panelista de LAM se cruzaron por la pelea entre Federico Bal y Sofía Aldrey.

“¿Quién es Latorre?, ¿quién se cree que es?, ¿de donde venis?,¿quién sos? A Sofía Aldrey la amo y la respeto”, lanzó Carmen Barbieri en su programa en referencia a su ex nuera. Y siguió: “Sos estúpida, tarada, ¿por qué no miras lo que hacíamos?”.

Todo empezó después de que, el pasado miércoles, Federico Bal estuvo en Mañanísima y volvieran a hablar sobre la supuesta relación que él tuvo con la panelista de ese programa. Para Yanina Latorre, se burlaron de Sofía, lo que hizo estallar a Carmen.

Finalmente, la conductora chicaneó fuerte a la panelista: “¿Cómo es tu apellido Latorre? Porque Latorre es tu marido, ¿vos cómo te llamás? Dejame de joder. Me hinché las pelotas, basta. Te voy a hacer un juicio a vos y a no sé quién más que está ahí riéndose de mis problemas y los de mi hijo”.