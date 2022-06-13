Carrió quedó encantada con Morales

Lilita Carrió visitó Jujuy para convencer a Morales de alcanzar una tregua con Mauricio Macri por los dichos del líder del PRO con respecto a tildar de populista a Hipólito Yrigoyen. La gestión negociadora de Carrió fue exitosa dado que se lograron bajar los decibeles de la pelea entre ambos. Macri reconoció su error.

Mientras la líder de la Coalición Cívica quedó maravillada con la gestión del gobernador de Jujuy sobre todo en lo que hace al desarrollo de la energía alternativa. Entre dirigentes que.los acompañaron se deslizó: ” que bien dan ambos en la foto para una futura fórmula”.