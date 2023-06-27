Casella pegó el faltazo porque le deben plata

Beto Casella se ausentó anoche de Bendita TV y la conducción quedó en manos de Edith Hermida. “Está con dolor de garganta Beto, apenas se le vaya vuelve, seguramente está mirando“, dijo Hermida anoche.

Pero hoy Angel De Brito reveló que el faltazo se debe a una deuda del canal.  “Escandalo en canal 9, varios conductores no cobraron MAYO. Por eso, Beto CASELLA decidió no hacer el programa hasta que le paguen”, tuiteó el conductor de LAM.

 