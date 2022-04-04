Casero rechazó la indeminización a Nacha

Alfredo Casero salió con los tapones de punta por la indeminización que el estado le dará a la artista Nacha Guvera a raiz de su exilio producto de haber sido amenazada por la Triple A. El cómico , un opositor radicalizado, apuntó a la cantante ícono de los 70. “Muchos tendríamos que pedir subsidios por habernos fundido ante los desastres de los gobernantes que tuvimos”, le dijo a Radio Rivadavia.