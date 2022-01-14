Casi 70 aislados en las redacciones de TN y canal 13 por Covid

El aumento de los casos positivos impactó en las empresas periodísticas como en otras industrias. En el caso de Artear, este viernes había 68 casos entre contagiados, contactos estrechos y sospechosos. 

Por esa situación, hay productores y cronistas que están cubriendo hasta tres noticieros.

No se descarta contratar empleados temporales para poder cumplir con todos los segmentos informativos.

 

 