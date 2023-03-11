Causa Vialidad: los jueces tomaron en cuenta los datos del INDEC solo a partir de 2017

Fue para evaluar los bienes decomisados.

Entre tantas consecuencias, el fallo del Tribunal Oral Federal 2 sobre la Causa Vialidad tenía que definir el destino de los bienes involucrados en la defraudación millonaria. En los fundamentos de la sentencia, los jueces explicaron cómo llegaron a la cifra de $84.835.227.378,04, que es el total de bienes decomisados.

De manera elegante, aseguraron que tomaron en cuenta los datos del INDEC solo desde 2017, cuando ya estaba el gobierno de Mauricio Macri. Para los años anteriores, dominados por el kirchnerismo y las patotas de Guillermo Moreno, tuvieron en consideración los índices de precios al consumidor obtenidos del trabajo “Online and official price indexes: Measuring Argentina’s inflation” publicado en MIT Sloan Research Paper.

La cifra es provisoria. “La determinación definitiva deberá estar definida mediante la intervención de organismos técnicos que efectuarán la actualización al momento en que esta sentencia adquiera firmeza”, dice el fallo. Y agrega: “Naturalmente, una vez obtenido las personas condenadas deberán depositar la suma que sea definida en el plazo de diez días hábiles a contar desde la ejecutabilidad de la presente”.