Cayó el ex juez Yrimia y se cierra el círculo sobre Cositorto

“Trabajamos y seguimos”, dijo el líder de Generación Zoe cuando lo trasladaron a Córdoba.

Primero fue el número 2, luego el propio Leonardo Cositorto y finalmente cayó el “cerebro judicial” de la estafa de Generación Zoe. Se trata de ex fiscal y ex juez Héctor Yrimia, que se hizo conocido porque figuraba en la denuncia del fiscal Alberto Nisman antes de su muerte.

Yrimia se entregó ante autoridades de Interpol en Dubai. El ex juez tenía pedido de captura internacional solicitado por la fiscal Juliana Companys en el marco de la causa Zoe. ¿Qué lo empujó a entregarse? Posiblemente haya influido el allanamiento en la casa de su padre, un hombre de 95 años, donde se incautaron más de 500 mil dólares y armas.

El ex juez era muy cercano a Cositorto y era un habitué de las oficinas del grupo en la calle Crisólogo Larralde.

A todo esto, Cositorto fue trasladado este martes a Córdoba, donde quedará alojado en el penal de Bower.