Caza de brujas: el Gobierno sospecha que un opositor está detrás de Jumbo Bot

Nadie quiere contar cómo llegaron al sospechoso. El apuntado lo desmiente.

Primero entró el ministro de Economía Toto Caputo y luego cayó el mismísimo Presidente. Caputo mencionó a la cuenta de Jumbo Bot para afirmar que la inflación estaba bajando en una entrevista con Jony Viale, por TN. Horas después, Milei hizo lo propio en una entrevista con Fantino.

Pero era una cuenta fake. “Esta cuenta es un experimento social. Nunca analizó precios, ni existió ningún bot que siguiera los productos de Jumbo. Pero sí sirvió para una cosa: ver la necesidad que tienen muchos en mostrar resultados que la realidad les niega. Este bot se autodestruirá en 3, 2, 1…”, posteó la cuenta cuando se filtró que todo era una truchada.

A partir del papelón, el Gobierno comenzó a investigar quién podría estar detrás. Según contó el periodista Manu Jove en Blender, que le apuntan a una persona cercana al senador Martín Lousteau. “No van a contar cómo llegaron”, dijo.