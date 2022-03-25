Ceferino pone en duda que la carta abierta a la dictadura haya sido el detonante de la desaparición de Walsh

El periodista desacraliza la figura del autor de Operación Masacre.

De un tiempo a esta parte, Ceferino Reato se encargó de investigar, tal vez como pocos, los hechos más controvertidos sucedidos durante la última dictadura cívico-militar y el rol del periodista Rodolfo Walsh en la agrupación guerrillera Montoneros no fue la excepción.

Como recordó este viernes posterior al aniversario del 24 de marzo, el escritor resumió su último libro “Masacre en el comedor: la bomba de Montoneros en la Policía Federal”, que hace alusión, justamente, al autor de “Operación Masacre”.

En esta nueva investigación, Reato reveló detalles nunca antes contados del atentado de Montoneros en una sede clave de la PFA que le provocó el 2 de julio de 1976 la muerte a 23 policías en actividad, pero también retirados y hasta civiles. También dejó 110 heridos.

El atentado cumplió a la mitad su objetivo: Montoneros demostró que tenía la capacidad de infiltrarse en el área de la fuerza donde funcionaba el Departamento de Contrainteligencia, desde donde se planificaba la inteligencia sobre los guerrilleros, pero en vez de matar a la plana mayor de la Policía, se hicieron con las vidas de, por ejemplo, el encargado del comedor, el cajero, un mozo, un enfermero y un bombero.

El autor material del atentado fue José María Salgado, “subordinado directamente a Walsh”. Según pudo reconstruir Reato, el autor de “Operación Masacre” fue un “hombre clave de Inteligencia e Informaciones en la asistencia desde las sombras y el secreto a la cúpula de la guerrilla de origen peronista”.

No solo en la “Masacre en el comedor” sino también en el atentado contra otro jefe de la PFA, comisario general Alberto Villar, y el secuestro de los empresarios Jorge y Juan Born, antes incluso que el inicio de la última dictadura.

A la vez , Reato tiene como hipótesis que la carta abierta a la dictadura militar de Walsh no fue el detonante para que los militares lo fueran a buscar ya que “aun no tenia mayor difusión”.

Reato además le adjudicó a Walsh, quien se hacía llamar Esteban, la idea de hablar de “desaparecidos” para referirse a las personas detenidas ilegalmente por los militares, luego asesinados y sus cuerpos ocultados para tapar la represión sistemática e ilegal. Walsh terminó siendo uno de los detenidos-desaparecidos el 25 de marzo de 1977.

Y en eso, Reato hace un parate para advertir lo que podría considerarse la segunda muerte de las víctimas: “esto no ha sido investigado por la Justicia, ni durante la dictadura ni desde el retorno a la democracia”. Como si hubiera estado permitido, como si no hubiera existido.