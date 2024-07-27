Celine Dion , conmovedora en París

La cantante Celine Dion hizo el cierre desde la Torre Eiffel , en la espectacular ceremonia inaugural de los JJOO. Cantó con un ángel. Su vida , de los últimos tiempos , está signada por combatir una enfermedad del síndrome de la persona rígida (SPS), una enfermedad del sistema nervioso que provoca dolorosos espasmos musculares. Todo lo contó la propia protagonista en un documental , en el que asegura que no se dará por vencida. La canción que interpretó, en medio de una Paris brumosa, fue Himno al amor , de Edith Piaf.