Cena de Baby con un personaje político

La cena dio que hablar. Se los vio muy animados. Dicen que son amigos. El restaurante de “pitucos de Recoleta” concentró las miradas en esa mesa. Uno de los observadores llamó el días después al conductor radial y televisivo. Quería saber qué efecto le había hecho a su compañía las botellas de vino que quedaron como muestra del final de la noche. No es la primera vez que se muestran en ese restaurante de la P.