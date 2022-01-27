Cerca de Berni hablan de “fuego amigo” por la denuncia del avión de los USD 7 millones

El ministro le pega a Alberto Fernández cada vez que puede.

Sergio Berni está convencido que la denuncia pública por la compra de un avión de más de 7 millones de dólares está motorizado por el fuego amigo que provocan sus declaraciones cada vez que habla de política y critica al gobierno de Alberto Fernández. En los últimos días hasta dijo que le gustaría ser candidato y que no tendría problemas de ir a una PASO con sus “jefa” politica, Cristina Kirchner.

El avión es para trasladar a funcionarios de la provincia de Buenos Aires, pero la compra fue firmada por Berni porque la parte de aviación depende del Ministerio de Seguridad.

“La compra pasó por todos los organismos de control”, repiten en esa cartera, dando a entender que las explicaciones, si hay algo irregular, las debería dar la Provincia y esos organismos.

Los cuestionamientos comenzaron con una nota publicada en el sitio Border Periodismo, que luego fue ampliada por varios medios.

La compra fue cuestionada por el monto, pero luego se supo que la empresa adjudicataria pertenece a un ex militar argentino que vive en Ohio (Estados Unidos) y solo tiene experiencia en el rubro de los helicópteros, siempre en licitaciones con el Estado Mayor Conjunto. Su aparición como único oferente de un avión que encima no tiene (está a la venta en Guatemala) sorprendió y mucho.