Cerruti comparó el hackeo ilegal contra D’Alessandro con las escuchas legales a Cristina Kirchner

Otro papelón de la vocera presidencial en la conferencia semanal.

Otra vez la vocera presidencial dio la nota en una conferencia de prensa. Consultada por un periodista de CNN radio sobre el escándalo de los chats ilegales de Marcelo D’Alessandro y del uso que le dio el presidente Alberto Fernández, que hasta hizo una cadena para referirse al tema, Gabriela Cerruti comparó esos mensajes con las escuchas (legales) a la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner.

“Ni el Presidente ni el gobierno de la Nación tienen algo que ver con la filtración de esos chats. Me llama la atención la atención que diarios que hicieron tapas con las conversaciones privadas de la vicepresidenta con su secretario general ahora se escandalizan“, lanzó la vocera.

Se refería a las escuchas que ordenó en su momento la jueza federal María Servini contra Oscar Parrilli y luego se filtraron. Durante años, el kirchnerismo cuestionó la difusión de esos mensajes, donde se hablaba de “apretar jueces”, entre otras cosas, argumentando que no tenían un interés público. Sin embargo, ese fue justamente el mismo argumento de Cerruti para avalar la publicación de los supuestos chats de D’Alessandro con varias personas.