Cerruti no le perdonó un error a su sucesor

La ex vocera presidencial no esperó ni una semana. Apenas terminó la conferencia de prensa de su suceso en el cargo, Manuel Adorni, lo dejó en off side con un error de moneda. “El portavoz @madorni confundió hoy una cifra en pesos con la misma en dólares. El seguro de las obras de arte que se debe pagar en la residencia de Olivos como en cualquier otro museo o lugar de resguardo fue de dos millones setecientos mil PESOS ANUAL y ya fue pagado este año”, lanzó.

Adorni había dicho que eran 2 millones de dólares.