Cerruti otra vez se enojó con una nota: “Traten de mejorar su discurso”

La portavoz cuestionó el título de una nota que habla de una pelea entre dos funcionarias.

Pasó hace una semana, cuando cuestionó la utilización del off the record en una nota de Jorge Liotti publicada en La Nación donde aparecía la voz de un funcionario del Departamento de Estado. Por ese episodio tuvo que pedir disculpas en un mensaje enviado a los acreditados en Casa Rosada. Pero parece que la portavoz está obsesionada con las prácticas periodísticas de ciertos medios.

Esta vez Cerutti cuestionó el título de una nota firmada por Pablo De León en Clarín titulada “El culebrón de las funcionarias peleadas y el sobrenombre de Máximo Kirchner”. La nota narra los detalles de un desencuentro entre la ministra de Salud Carla Vizzotti y Cecilia Nicolini, que acaba de saltar de asesora presidencial al Ministerio de Ambiente.

“Hoy, quienes supieron ver juntas en todas las reuniones pandémicas a Vizzotti-Nicolini, ya la denominan como la “dupla decreciente” en el albertismo, mientras que la “dupla creciente” en la preferencia presidencial hoy es la de Vilma Ibarra y Gabriela Cerruti. Ya no estás más a mi lado, corazón…”, cuenta el artículo que figura entre los más leídos del día.

A la portavoz parece que no le gustó ni la nota ni el título. Cuestionó la utilización de “categorías de cuentos de hadas o brujas”

“No hay necesidad que hablen ni de preferidas del presidente ni de culebrones. Traten de mejorar su discurso”, agregó.

 