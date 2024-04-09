Chiche hizo una demanda a las prepagas y sumó el testimonio de Caputo

El histórico periodista considera excesivos los aumentos y fue a la justicia.

Chiche Gelblung hizo una demanda contra las prepagas por los excesivos aumentos. En la presentación judicial sumó el testimonio del ministro de economía, Toto Caputo, quien expresó en los medios su disconformidad por el comportamiento de las compañías de medicina privada. “Le han declarado una guerra a la clase media”, dijo Toto haciéndose el desentendido de la responsabilidad del Estado en haber desregulado las tarifas.

El periodista octogenario también se quejó recordando que Milei le dijo que los aumentos de las prepagas iba a ser de una sola vez y, al contrario, se vienen multiplicando mes a mes.

En la cautelar, presentada por su abogada, Valeria Carreras, reclama que los precios se retrotraigan a diciembre del 2023.

Chiche se sumó a otros famosos que reclaman piedad por los tarifazos. Fantino expresó que se vería obligado a cerrar su empresa de streaming, Neura, ante las boletas de servicios que ha recibido. Chiche ahora se sumó diciendo que “la clase media no puede pagar aumentos del 150% en prepagas”.