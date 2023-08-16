Chiche le tironeó de la peluca a Milei en una nota que tuvo de todo

En una de las entrevistas del impresionante raid mediático que hizo el ganador de las PASO, hubo situaciones de película.

En Crónica HD, Javier Milei se mostró indomable. Tras reafirmar su plan dolarizador, el achique de los ministerios y algunos nombre de su futuro gabinete, el periodista legendario que le hizo una autopsia a un supuesto alienígena, le propuso al ganador de las PASO un juego: tirarle de su anárquico pelo para comprobar que no sea una peluca. Chiche hizo periodismo verdad y confirmó lo único, por ahora , verdadero del ganador del domingo. Además, sostuvo que su hermana Karina sería una suerte de Primera Dama si llega a la Rosada. La relación simbiótica con su apoyo emocional.

 