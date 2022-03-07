Chiche pega la vuelta antes de lo previsto

El veterano periodista se dio el gusto de estar en Ucrania pero tuvo que pegar la vuelta muy rápido. Su última salida al aire, el domingo a la noche, fue desde la habitación de un hotel de Varsovia, con una cortina de fondo.

¿Por qué se vuelve antes? No quedó muy claro. “Hace un ratito pudimos cruzar la frontera después de casi 8 horas de espera. La posibilidad de llegar a Kiev era muy difícil, no podíamos movernos dentro de Ucrania porque la gente está muy loca y enojada”, dijo al aire antes de tomar el vuelo de regreso.