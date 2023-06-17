Chiche vuelve a una boleta de la mano de Schiaretti

La ex senadora Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde será la primera candidata a diputada nacional por la provincia de Buenos Aires en la lista del gobernador cordobés Juan Schiaretti. ”Me encantaría que fuera una revancha con Cristina, pero creo que ella no se presenta”, chcaneó la ex senadora.

En sus últimas apariciones públicas “Chiche” Duhalde fue muy crítica con la vicepresidenta y con La Cámpora. “Me dan mucho asco y bronca”, dijo en una entrevista por LN+.