Chiqui Tapia pidió el Var en el metegol con Infantino

Infantino se despidió de la Argentina, donde asistió a la final del Mundial Sub 20, jugando un metegol con Chiqui Tapia. En la escena de color también se sumó el Ministro de Turismo, Matías Lammens. Bromas , clima distendido y hasta reclamo de Var.