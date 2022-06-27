Christian Martin “anticipó” la llegada de Luis Suárez a River

Las primicias en Twitter a veces se pagan caro. El periodista Christian Martin, reconocido por sus coberturas desde Europa, anticipó la llegada del uruguayo Luis Suarez a River, lo que sería el pase del año, pero a las pocas horas salió a pedir paciencia.

“A esperar confirmación oficial desde el Club por favor. Paciencia”, dijo el cronista ante la repercusión por la bomba que había tirado.