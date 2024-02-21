Citan a declarar a una joven que escrachó a “Pepe” Albistur en Cariló

Fue citada para el 16 de abril. Está acusada del delito de amenazas.

Una joven que habría participado del escrache contra el empresario “Pepe” Albistur y su familia en un restorán de Cariló fue citad a declarar para el mes de abril. En principio está acusada del delito de amenazas.

La joven, identificada como JC, es una de las cuatro personas denunciadas por el empresario.

“Fijar la audiencia prevista en el art. 308 CPP para el día Martes 16 de Abril de 2024 , a partir de las 10:00 horas a los fines de recibirle a la imputada J.C. declaración en los términos del Art. 308 del C.P.P. por el delito enrostrado. Dicha audiencia se realizará por medios virtuales, empleado la función video-llamada de la aplicación WhatsApp”, dice la cédula.

El episodio ocurrió en enero, en el restorán Zur de Cariló, donde Albistur estaba cenando junto a su mujer, la diputada Victoria Tolosa Paz, y un grupo de familiares.

Albistur identificó luego a tres mujeres y un hombre, aunque aseguró que del escrache también participaron otras personas. A todos los acusó del delito de amenazas, previsto en el artículo 149 bis, que reprime “con prisión de seis meses a dos años el que hiciere uso de amenazas para alarmar o amedrentar a una o más personas”.

El hombre identificado sería un jugador de fútbol de Ferro Carril Oeste. En la denuncia se explica que fueron identificados porque ellos mismos publicaron el video del escrache en la red social X que luego se viralizó.