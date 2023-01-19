Código Fernando: Cuando parece que “perpetua” es la única justicia

El clamor de la gente que acompañó a los padres del chico asesinado en Villa Gesell habla de una sociedad vacía de referentes.

Delfino la abrazaba aferrado desde atrás. Graciela se iba deshaciendo por dentro con palabras de profundo dolor y pura verdad. Ante una multitud, en Dolores, y otras tantas en el resto del país que se vienen conmoviendo con el caso del Juicio del brutal asesinato de Fernando, el pibe que solo quería divertirse en su primer veraneo con amigos.

Estoy vacía por dentro. Queremos un castigo ejemplar , no venganza “, se encargó de frasear como pudo la madre coraje. En los alrededores, el grito fue “perpetua es justicia” . El caso que viene acumulando lagrimas , emociones de todo tipo y el interés masivo de la opinión pública , toma así cuerpo al tratar de encontrar la respuesta al por qué hay ciertas muertes que conmueven más que otras.

Quizás sea por la sencilla razón de la proximidad que uno entiende es el ubicarse en el lugar del otro , no solo con empatía sino desde entender en que Fernado podría haber sido alguno de nuestros hijos. Tenía 18 años, hijo de inmigrantes, fue a conocer el mar por primera vez. Con mucho esfuerzo había aprobado todas las materias del CBC, con el deseo de recibirse en unos años de abogado y hacer sentir orgullosos a sus esforzados papás.

Resulta que hay muchos Fernandos por las noches en salidas de boliches o en juntadas, donde no solo el destino parece marcado sino que  crece el mar de incentidumbre, al contexto de una fuerte degradación social.

Como ocurrió en su momento con el caso Áxel Blumberg, esta muerte también activó una sensabilidad especial en la sociedad , sobre todo en de las capas medias. Fernando no la integraba cabalmente sino que fue uno de los muchos que estaba en el aspiracional de  poder tener una zapatilla de marca, muy de vez en cuando. Los rugbiers y su patota despreciaron su vida y su condición de ser  parte de otra clase . Mientras lo pateaban en el suelo le gritaban “negro de mierda”. Reflexión para todos: a veces la violencia comienza a engendrarse desde el uso de la palabra.

 

 

 

La otra cara del Juicio en Dolores es como saciar tantos años de descepción en la justicia y como transformar tanto reclamo y rabia acumulada, en algo positivo. En las manifestaciones se gritaba “perpetua es justicia “.

¿Siempre será así? ¿Los jueces serán hologramas pendientes del grito popular? El sentido común es algo que se le viene exigiendo a nuestra dirigencia, pero ¿solo con ese criterio  se puede administrar una sociedad carente de valores ?  Liderazgo y percicia, en cada uno de los estamentos, podrá ir rearmando un camino de sustentabilidad hacia el verdadero cambio.

Una geselina, que reclamaba justicia , expresó a  los medios que depués del crimen de Fernando se comenzó a vivir un poco más seguro en la Villa de la costa bonaerense. Debió ocurrir algo tragico para cierto reflejo de las autoridades. Las desgracias parecen ser las únicas regulaciones ante el crimen.

Muchos políticos se vienen preguntando, por estas horas, como sumarse a decodificar este fuerte reclamo de la gente sensibilizada con una madre y un padre que podrían haber sido ellos. El aporte está en trabajar en silencio, más cerca del mundo real y menos pensando en la campaña permanente. Esa es nuestra condena perpetua.

Horacio Caride

 

 