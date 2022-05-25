Comienzan las apuestas deportivas por partidos de la Selección

La plataforma de apuestas deportivas de origen argentino cerró un acuerdo por cuatro años. Debuta el 1ro de junio en la Finalissima contra Italia.

BetWarrior es el nuevo sponsor de la Selección Argentina de Fútbol tras cerrar un acuerdo por los próximos cuatro años con la AFA.

Es la primera vez que una empresa de apuestas se involucra en el fútbol argentino, luego de que los gobiernos de la Ciudad y de la Provincia de Buenos Aires habilitaran esta actividad el año pasado.

BetWarrior es una empresa argentina que está presente en 11 países de América que debutará como auspiciante el primero de junio, día en el que la selección argentina disputará la Finalissima contra Italia en Londres, en homenaje a Diego Maradona.

El acuerdo incluye a otras selecciones nacionales: femenina, futsal y fútbol playa. Además, será sponsor de la Copa Argentina y el Torneo Nacional.