Comienzo de homenajes en diputados por 40 años de democracia

La Cámara baja, que preside Cecilia Moreau, realizó una recepción especial para los ex presidentes de la HCDN, que ejercieron durante estos 40 años de democracia.
Fue tras la 141° Asamblea Legislativa que se celebró en el Recinto de Diputados, en la que el presidente Alberto Fernández brindó un discurso de apertura de las sesiones ordinarias, junto con las presidentas de las cámaras de diputados y senadores, Cecilia Moreau y Cristina Kirchner, respectivamente, ministros de la Nación, gobernadores, intendentes y otros funcionarios.

Se les hicieron entrega de placas de reconocimiento a  Sergio Massa, Julián Domínguez, Eduardo Camaño y Leopoldo Moreau; y se les hará llegar otras también a Emilio Monzó, Alberto Pierri, Eduardo Fellner, Rafael Pascual, y a las familias de Alberto Balestrini y Juan Carlos Pugliese.