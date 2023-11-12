Cómo fue el episodio de la fotógrafa de El País agredida por Milei

Massa se lo recordó al periodista que lo entrevisto del mismo diario. El episodio fue hace algunos meses. La fotógrafa lo confirmó.

La fotógrafa que fue mal tratada por el candidato presidencial , Javier Milei, nunca vivió algo parecido. Se llama Mariana Eliano y ese día acompaño al periodista Martín Sivak. La nota se tituló con una declaración fuerte de Milei:  “Es rectora fácil polarizar Argentina”. Lo que también resulta natural al libertario es maltratar a personas, sobre todo mujeres.

Ocurrió el 22 de julio pasado y ahora lo resucitó Sergio Massa cuando fue entrevistado por el mismo medio. se ve que le llegó esa info al candidato de la UP y aprovechó para filtrar el detalle en medio de la entrevista que la fotógrafa había sido maltratada por pedir que el candidato sonría.

Consultada por este medio, la fotógrafa avaló los dichos de Massa y contó otros detalles de ese día. ” Lo noté incómodo desde el principio. Le sugerí que dejara su libretista a sus colaboradores. Cuando le dije que sonriera que iba a quedar mejor, fue cuando me comenzó a gritas de forma desaforada”.

Narra después que trató de calmarlo su hermana, Karina. Ella se preocupó más por si se había filmado el altercado. Cuando la profesional quiso calmarlo de vuelta , Milei le volvió a grita y acusarla a ella de maltratada. Pasado el tiempo, nunca se acercó para disculparse.

Sivak lo deslizó en su nota pero ahora al vitalizarlo Massa , previo al Debate, el tema adquirió otra envergadura.

Noe s la primera vez que Milei aparece maltratando a mujeres. Se reflejó su misoginia el día que una periodista le preguntó sobre Keynes , el economista maldito para Milei. Tildó de burra , a los gritos , a la periodista salteña.

 

 