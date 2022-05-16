¿Cómo se decidió la cifra que donó Alberto Fernández por la Fiesta en Olivos?

El fiscal ya aceptó la propuesta de $1,6 millón y ahora será homologada por el juez.

Las negociaciones comenzaron con apenas 500 mil pesos y llegaron a un máximo de 3 millones de pesos. Finalmente, se optó por $1,6 millón> La cifra surge de una serie de informes que pidió el fiscal Fernando Dominguez al Ministerio de Salud sobre el valor de los respiradores,

El 19 de abril, la cartera que conduce Vizzotti respondió que un respirador para el sector público cuesta $1.213.290 y para el sector privado $1.442.400.  

Con esos parámetros, los abogados del Presidente ofrecieron $1,6 millón al fiscal. Esa cifra “es ocho veces superior” a la que había ofrecido el Presidente en agosto del año pasado. En realidad, ese primer ofrecimiento era la mitad de cuatro sueldos, es decir, unos 630 mil pesos.

El acuerdo de palabra se trasladó a una presentación formal. Era una cuestión de horas. Y este lunes se terminó la intriga. 