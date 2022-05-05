Cómo será la despedida de Intratables: ex panelistas en el piso y un ex conductor grabado

Vilouta conducirá el último programa esta noche.

Un ciclo histórico de la TV llega a su fin luego de casi diez años. Esta noche será la despedida de Intratables. Para el último programa se sumarán varios ex panelistas al piso aunque no estarán los ex conductores, pudo saber este medio. El único que dirá presente, a través de una entrevista grabada, es Santiago Del Moro, que fue entrevistado por Paulo Vilouta, uno de los sobrevivientes del primer programa.

Uno de los ex panelistas que avisó que estará presente es Liliana Franco.

Muchos ex panelistas se expresaron por las redes. Intratables. “Hoy termina el programa que creó todo un formato periodístico, donde trabajé con tanta libertad e intensidad. Agradezco a @AmericaTV y felicidades a todos mis compañeros“, tuiteó Ceferino Reato.

Fabian Doman, Guillermo Andino y Alejandro Fantino pasaron por la conducción en todos estos años, pero el programa se despedirá con la conducción de Paulo Vilouta.

Por el programa pasaron decenas de periodistas: