“Con 130% de inflación no se puede ganar una elección”

Horacio Verbitsky aseguró en una entrevista con la TV Pública que el oficialismo tiene escasas chances de ganar las próximas elecciones.”Con 130 por ciento de inflación no se puede ganar”, se lamentó.

En esa misma entrevista, Verbitsky dio a entender que Axel Kicillof podría ser el candidato a presidente elegido por Cristina y no descartó que Máximo Kirchner sea el candidato a gobernador.

Verbitsky fue muy duro con la gestión de Alberto Fernández: “Desde el primer día intentó diferenciarse de Cristina y condujo a la derrota de 2021”.