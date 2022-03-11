Con fuertes críticas a Tombolini, renunció el ex presidente de Arsat

Lo trató de soberbio y dijo que no pueden convivir. Pablo Tognetti dirigió la empresa de telecomunicaciones durante varios años.

El actual gerente general de ARSAT Pablo Tognetti renunció este viernes por la mañana a través de una carta en la que cuestiona a su sucesor en el cargo, el massista Matías Tombolini.

Tognetti había sido el presidente de Arsat durante siete años, en las gestiones de Néstor y Cristina Kirchner. Pero hace dos semanas tuvo que resignar su cargo de presidente para que asuma Tombolini.

“Me resulta imposible convivir con las actitudes del nuevo responsable del Directorio, quien creo vulnera la historia de la empresa e irrespesta los objetivos que la misma encarna desde su fundación”, planteó Tognetti en una carta dirigida al jefe de Gabinete, Juan Manzur,

Tognetti recorre todos los logros que tuvo la compañía bajo su gestión y plantea que, “en la concepción del nuevo presidente del Directorio, con su soberbia, la historia de Arsat comienza con él”, ya que “desconoce la historia forjada” durante las gestiones de Néstor y Cristina Kirchner.