Con simpatía, la Negra le jugó de Cristinista al Gato

Volvió la Negra Vernaci a Sobredosis de TV justo con el cimbronazo de la renuncia de Guzmán.  El invitado fue el Gato Sylvestre quien trató de tranquilizar las aguas de la crisis, defendiendo la figura de Alberto. La Negra, siempre sonriendo, tiró algunas ironías. ” Yo le diría a Alberto que se abra un vinito antes de tomar cualquier decisión”. Al tiempo que se mostró interesada sobre si los próximos nombres del gabinete los va a poner Cristina, a lo que el Gato defendió la supuesta lapicera del presidente.