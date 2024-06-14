Concurso fotografico del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad extendió hasta el 21 junio inclusive la inscripción online para participar de  la nueva edición del concurso de fotografía “Gente de mi ciudad”, el tradicional certamen que desde hace 25 años consecutivos invita a fotógrafos aficionados y profesionales, como así también a cooperativas y/o asociaciones civiles cuyo objeto sea la producción fotográfica, a presentar fotos específicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires que divulguen algún aspecto de la identidad porteña.

La participación es totalmente gratuita y la inscripción se realiza en forma ágil y sencilla a través del sitio www.concursogentedemiciudad.com

Para concursar se deben presentar hasta dos obras en color o en blanco y negro, en las cuales debe haber al menos una persona en cada fotografía. Además, serequiere precisar la ubicación geográfica de la toma: barrio, localidad o espacio público.

El Banco Ciudad lleva adelante esta iniciativa de promoción cultural para estimular la creatividad y propiciar las producciones artísticas independientes. A su vez, Gente de mi Ciudad permite divulgar y preservar aspectos y costumbres sociales, que forman parte del patrimonio cultural de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.

El evento otorga interesantes premios y para el proceso de selección interviene un destacado jurado de fotógrafos. Hay dos instancias de evaluación, primero una selección y luego la definición donde se eligen las obras ganadoras para los tres premios adquisición, las 5 menciones, más otras 32 fotografías seleccionadas. A partir de ese momento, se abre una votación a través del portal www.concursogentedemiciudad.com para que el público elija, entre las obras preseleccionadas no elegidas por el jurado, la mención especial “Gente de mi Ciudad”.

Al final del concurso se realizará una muestra presencial de las obras en la fotogalería del Teatro San Martín, donde se expondrán las fotografías ganadoras. Las obras galardonadas con los premios adquisición pasarán a formar parte del patrimonio artístico permanente del Banco Ciudad.

 