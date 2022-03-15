Confirmado: La Peña de Morfi continuará

Será bajo la conducción de Iván de Pineda con el mismo equipo que acompañaba a Gerardo Rozín. El exitoso programa de Telefé hará una serie de homenajes al fallecido productor y periodista , muerte que tuvo un gran impacto en la industria del entretenimiento. La primera emisión del programa estará dedicado a pleno a recordar al conductor rosarino.