Confirman que algunos jugadores de la Scaloneta querían el balcón

La información la ofivcializón Aníbal Ibarra quien apuntó duro al Chiqui Tapia.

Se repitió mucho que la Scaloneta en teminos generales eludió el balcón del la Rosada. Fundamentalmente, Messi y Chiqui Tapia fueron las coves determinantes para la decisión final de no ir . Sin embargo, fue un secreto a voces que al menos dos jugadores no estuvieron de acuerdo.

Si bien no dio nombres, el Ministro de Interior : Aníbal Fernández, salió al cruce del Chiqui Tapia quien criticó el operativo de seguridad apuntando a Nación. El funcionario mostró todo su enojo con el titular de al AFA y señaló que algunos jugadores no estuvieron de acuerdo con rechazar la invitación a la Rosada.

Si bine no entró en detalles , este medio pudo saber que dos de lso que tuvieorn fuertes diferencias con la corriente dominante de eludir el balcón, fueron : El Dibu Martínez y el Papu Gomez.

Para rematr las rispideces entre gobierno y Tapia, Aníbal lo calificó de “cachivache de pacotilla”.