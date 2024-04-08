Contartessi sorprende con mudanza a Crónica

Mariana Contartessi se sumó a la pantalla de Crónica TV al igual que otros compañeros de América como Liliana Caruso. Su caso llamó la atención ya que tenía presente y futuro en la pantalla de los Vila -Manzano. Sin embargo , la propuesta económica de los Olmos terminó de convencerla. Crónica está en un relanzamiento contratando periodistas de experiencia de otros canales y hasta se le animaría a Vivi Canosa.

“Solo Periodismo”, de 21 a 23 horas. La acompañará el periodista Carlos Stroker.