Continua fotografía “gente de mi ciudad”

Durante esta semana, el Banco Ciudad continúa con la inscripción para el concurso de fotografía “Gente de mi ciudad”, el tradicional certamen que desde hace 24 años consecutivos invita a fotógrafos aficionados y profesionales, como así también a cooperativas y/o asociaciones civiles cuyo objeto sea la producción fotográfica. Los interesados podrán anotarse hasta el 30 de junio de manera online, a través del sitio www.concursogentedemiciudad.com

La participación es totalmente gratuita, y para concursar se deben presentar hasta dos obras en color o en blanco y negro, específicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, que divulguen algún aspecto de la identidad porteña y en las cuales debe haber al menos una persona en cada fotografía. Además, se requiere precisar la ubicación geográfica de la toma: barrio, localidad o espacio público.

El Banco Ciudad lleva adelante esta iniciativa de promoción cultural para estimular la creatividad y propiciar las producciones artísticas independientes. A su vez, Gente de mi Ciudad permite divulgar y preservar aspectos y costumbres sociales, que forman parte del patrimonio cultural de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.