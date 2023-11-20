Contundente triunfo de Milei en todo el país: sorpresiva paridad en la provincia de Buenos Aires

El libertario solo perdió en tres provincias.

Una vez más, fallaron todos los pronósticos. Javier Milei es el nuevo presidente de los argentinos con una diferencia de casi 12 puntos de ventaja sobre Sergio Massa. El libertario solo perdió en Santiago del Estero, Formosa y en la provincia de Buenos Aires, donde la diferencia a favor del oficialismo fue escasa y muy por debajo de lo que se esperaba.

En esos tres distritos, Massa ganó en las PASO, en las generales y este domingo.

Otro datos. Massa reconoció la derrota a las 20:09, sin datos oficiales. Recién cuando terminó su discurso se conocieron los primeros números.

El voto en blanco tuvo escaso peso en la elección, nuevamente fuera de los registros de los encuestadores.

En la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Milei ganó por más de 14 puntos y solo perdió en dos comunas. En Córdoba arrasó con 75 a 25. Y también hubo resultados inesperados en provincias clave como Mendoza, Santa Fe y Entre Ríos.

Desde las 18 horas empezaron los rumores de un triunfo de Milei. En C5N aparecieron caras largas en sintonía con el clima que se vivía en el bunker de Massa. Cerca de las 19.30 una conductora de esa señal reconoció que “los números no son buenos para Unión por la Patria”. “Si se confirman estos números, se viene una Argentina violenta”, agregó un panelista con tono derrotista.

A esa hora, en la pantalla de LN+ daban a entender que habría una buena elección del candidato opositor. “Entre 2 y 8 puntos”, dijo un conductor de esa señal antes del discurso de Massa. Finalmente la diferencia fue mucho más.

 

 

 