Cositorto se hizo columnista de radio en la cárcel

El empresario de Generación Zoe tiene una participación en Radio El Mundo.

El famoso Leonardo Cositorto sigue preso pero se da el gusto de participar de un programa de radio como columnista. Tien una participación en Radio El Mundo, en el programa de Rafael de Martino, quien en los 80 y 90 fue el empresario más importante de la medicina prepaga del país con su emblemática creación Medicorp Argentina.

En su columna, Cositorto se da el gusto hasta hablar de la renegociación de la deuda argentina, de inflación, y hasta crítica a los periodistas que lo mencionan.

“Se nos infiltraron políticos y después nos atacaron, ahora no me sacan en ningún programa“, se quejó el empresario que sigue repitiendo que está detenido de manera “injusta”.