Costa Febre se baja de un clásico luego de 33 años

El relator emblema de los hinchas de River, Lito Costa Febre, decidió terminar con su clásico programa ante la falta de sponsors. “Se termina River Monumental después de 33 años. No encuentro las herramientas para seguir. En todo este tiempo pensé más con el corazón que con la cabeza. A los hinchas de River, los amo”, publicó en sus redes sociales.