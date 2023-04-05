Costa pide que Jey se calle

La panelista de Corta por Lozano, Gonzalo Costa, reclamó un poco de empatía por parte de Jey Mammon ante la víctima, Lucas. “Me pregunto por qué no se calla”, recalcó. “Tuvo suerte en que no le cayó la justicia”, agregó.

Otra que opinó gue Jimena Barón para quien no tiene importancia si tenía 14 o 16 la víctima ya que “era muy chico para una persona de más de 30, en ese entonces”.