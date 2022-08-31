Crece el malestar con una fundación de la Mesa de Enlace de Córdoba por manejo de fondos

La polémica crece y el gobiernoo lo observa con atención.

El campo está enfrentado con el gobierno pero no todo el colectivo agrario de los mandamás del sector coincide en las formas. Un oscuro panorama sectorial contrasta con la realidad que atraviesa una fundación recientemente creada por la Mesa de Enlace de Córdoba y que en lo que va del año ya habría recaudado 150 millones de pesos.

La entidad, creada y conducida por Alejandro Ferrero (SRA), Gabriel de Readmaker (CRA), Agustín Pizzichini (FAA) y Alejandro Buttiero (CONINAGRO), se nutre de lo que recauda un fideicomiso en el que tiene participación el gobierno de Córdoba y al que aportan productores de toda la provincia.

Productores con acceso a las cuentas de la fundación comenzaron a preguntarse por el destino de los fondos recaudados y el uso discrecional que aseguran aplican los directivos de las cuatro entidades.
“Se trata de una recaudación promedio de 18 millones de pesos por mes que nadie sabe adónde van. Hay sospechas de que se derivan para usos particulares que nada tienen que ver con la producción como camionetas que se utilizan para trámites personales o en campos con fines comerciales de algún dirigente local”, aseguró una fuente del sector.

Además de la rendición de gastos (a la que no tendrían acceso las entidades a nivel nacional), quedó estipulado que lo recursos que no se asignen durante el año en curso, deben pasar a la órbita provincial.

La controversia es seguida de cerca por el gobierno e incluye la circulación de audios de whatsaap “Para que tengamos tranquilidad, cualquier destino de fondos se hace a partir de una ley provincial aprobada por unanimidad de modo que lo que recibe la fundación cuenta con la aprobación del gobierno provincial y la oposición”, afirmó uno de los referentes en uno de los audios de la interna.
A todo esto, días atrás circuló la imagen del referente de la SRA, Alejandro Ferrero, junto a una camioneta cero kilómetro, ploteada con las siglas de Comisión de Enlace, que aseguran es utilizada para funciones que exceden los requerimientos institucionales.