Crisis en un canal ligado al kirchnerismo: nuevos dueños y sangría de conductores

Santiago Cuneo anunció que deja la señal porque había llegado con el primer dueño.

Santiago Cúneo anunció que el canal Extra, que hace un año se había lanzado con figuras como Victor Hugo Morales, entró en crisis y cambió de dueños.

“Canal Extra se ha vendido, su dueño original ha salido, y hay nuevos dueños con lo cual nosotros también salimos de la señal junto al dueño que venía”, anunció Cúneo. Aunque no lo nombró se refería a Franco Bindi, un abogado ligado a un sector del kirchnerismo y al chavismo.

El programa de Cuneo se seguirá emitiendo por streaming.

El futuro de Canal Extra es un misterio. Ya se bajaron varios conductores que emigraron a otros canales como Crónica. La historia había comenzado el 25 de mayo del año pasado, con la transmisión del famoso acto de Cristina Kirchner en la 9 de julio.