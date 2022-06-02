Cristina aguantó apenas 20 minutos el discurso de Manzur

La vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner recibió en su despacho al jefe de Gabinete Juan Manzur antes de su exposición en el Senado. Pero luego se aguantó apenas 20 minutos en el recinto y dejó la sesión en manos de Carolina Losada.

Cristina se retiró del recinto del Senado cuando Manzur comenzó a hablar sobre el FMI.