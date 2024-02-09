“Cristina cree que (Milei) va a controlar la inflación y que tiene mucho coraje”

Lo dijo el periodista ultra K Roberto Navarro.

En la peo semana del gobierno de Javier Milei, la única optimista sería Cristina Kirchner. El periodista ultra Roberto Navarro, una suerte de vocero de la ex vice, reveló esa noticia impensada. “Ella cree que (Milei) va a controlar la inflación, que va a tener una devaluación baja, que va a dolarizar y que tiene mucho coraje”, lanzó.

La segunda devaluación sería en marzo o abril. Y la dolarización llegaría mediados de 2024.

“Cree que el campo está en contra de ese plan y por eso tiene problemas”, agregó.