Cristina cuestionó a la Justicia: “Me quieren de acusada, pero no de víctima”

La vicepresidenta habló en un acto en Pilar y se quejó de la investigación sobre el ataque en su contra.

En su primer acto después del ataque en la puerta de su casa, la vicepresidenta habló muy poco de la investigación judicial, a la que viene cuestionado a través de sus abogados.

“Ya estoy resignada, no van a investigar nada, me quieren de acusada pero no de víctima, les sirvo de acusada pero no de víctima al partido judicial”, dijo Cristina Kirchner en el acto de Pilar.

En la semana, el kirchnerismo salió en cadena a cuestionar a la Cámara Federa por la decisión de liberar a los miembros de Revolución Federal, aunque la Justicia todavía no pudo probar la vinculación directa de esa agrupación con los procesados por el ataque.

Hasta el propio Alberto Fernández tuvo que hacer un gesto. Cuestionó a dos de los miembros de la Cámara. Uno de los jueces, Leopoldo Bruglia, dijo que lo denunciará por daños y perjuicios.

Cristina basó su discurso en la cuestión económica. Y se encargó de instalar la posibilidad de que sea candidata en . “Yo voy a hacer lo que tenga que hacer para lograr que nuestro pueblo pueda organizarse en un proyecto de país que recuperar la ilusión. Éramos un pueblo alegre en 2015. Volvamos a recuperar esa alegría que tuvimos alguna vez: la alegría de que el sueldo alcanzaba, que había trabajo y que había futuro. Esa alegría nos la merecemos todos los argentinos”, finalizó Fernández de Kirchner.