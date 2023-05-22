Cristina desbloqueó a Maslatón

Tras el guiño que le hizo en C5N con el “me gusta Maslatón”, la ex presidenta lo desbloqueó de Twitter. Maslatón había hablado pestes de Cristina , años atrás. Registros que quedaron en las redes. Ahora viven una suerte de enamoramientos político. Algo que esconde otras intenciones a las de empatía de un programa de TV. La vice cree que así puede meter una cuña en el enclave de Milei. A la vez, el asesor financiero , coquetea con ser un figura de consulta del kirchnerismo.