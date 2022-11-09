Cristina está arrepentida de no haber escuchado un consejo

Arrancaba el 2022 y la vice presidenta escuchó a un consejero que le daba una clarísima lectura política sobre la necesidad de erradicar las PASO para tener mayores chances electorales. El ex intendente y especialista en asuntos jurídicos, es un peronista de los que la ex presidente le gusta consultar.

En esa charla Cristina no vio todavía la oportunidad de acelerar la la discusión y ya estaba su diálogo  con Alberto en franco deterioro. Hoy con el diario de ayer sabe que se equivocó ya que ya no cuenta con votos seguros para esa modificación ni tampoco con el apoyo de presidente formal.