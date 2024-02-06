Cristina estará activa en los próximo meses

Pese a las primeras señales que mandó durante los casi dos meses de gobierno de Javier Milei, Cristina Kirchner le anticipó a su círculo íntimo que va a estar muy activa en los próximos meses, según publicó Iván Schargrodsky en su columna semanal. Eso contradice las informaciones que la ubicaban por largo tiempo en el Sur, su lugar de refugio.

Las mismas fuentes kirchneristas sostienen que “se va a ordenar” la interna entre Máximo Kirchner y Axel Kicillof, uno de los temas que desvelan al mundo K.