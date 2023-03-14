Cristina expuso su teoría de la fragmentación

La  vice reapareció en Rio Negro, en una ponencia universitaria . En los contextos cuidados que se presenta trató de hacer creer que su responsabilidad es nula en el deterioro de este gobierno. Señaló que el gran mal de gobiernos latinoamericanos es la fragmentación política.. Se comenta que poco a poco desandará la figura de la proscripción  y será finalmente candidata a senadora por la provincia de Buenos Aires. Cristina reivindicó la figura de Néstor.